Officials confirm four killed, 35 injured in Greenfield tornado

State officials say four people were killed and at least 35 were injured as a result of the tornado that hit Greenfield Tuesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the number of people injured in Greenfield is likely higher. The 35 people cited in the agency’s news release are patients treated at designated medical sites. That includes nearby hospitals as well as the field hospital medical staff set up at a Greenfield lumber yard Tuesday after the town’s hospital was hit by the tornado. At least 14 patients were transferred to medical facilities outside of Adair County.

The names and ages of the four people killed are not being released as family members are being notified.