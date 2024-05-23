FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers open in Minden and Harlan

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has opened temporary Disaster Recovery Centers in two western Iowa counties where residents are recovering from last month’s tornadoes. One site is at the Chamber of Commerce office in Harlan. The other is in the parking lot of Minden’s fire station.

Storm victims in the eight counties declared presidential disaster areas may still call or go online to seek federal disaster assistance, but FEMA spokesman John Mills says this is for those who want an in-person option.

“A lot of people want to sit down with someone and talk,” he says, “and we’re working with each household on a case by case basis, that’s why we’ve opened these temporary recovery centers in Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties, to give people that option if they want to sit down with FEMA and talk about the variety of assistance that may be available for them.”

On May 14, President Biden declared Clarke, Harrison, Mills, Polk, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby and Union Counties major disaster areas. Residents in those counties with storm damage could qualify for federal grants to cover temporary housing costs and home repairs. Businesses impacted by the April 26 storms may be eligible for low interest loans from the Small Business Administration. Mills says you do not have to live in either Pottawattamie or Shelby County to visit with FEMA staff in Minden or Harlan.

“Everyone’s exact situation is unique — different family sizes, different levels of damage, different needs,” Mills says, “and that’s why we’re working with everyone one on one.”

FEMA and Small Business Administration staff will be at the two western Iowa sites from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, although both may be closed on Memorial Day. Governor Reynolds hopes to submit damage assessments to the White House yet today (Thursday) in order to get FEMA and SBA assistance for storm victims in some of the counties she declared state disaster areas on Tuesday night. Wills says FEMA staff have been helping with damage assessments in Greenfield and elsewhere.

“We’re in close communication with the state and ready to support requests we may get from the state for technical assistance and other needs as recovery continues in the hard hit areas,” Wills says.

Governor Reynolds says surveyors are compiling damage reports from rural areas from this week’s storms, in hopes of qualifying for USDA assistance to farmers and livestock producers. Reynolds is seeking storm-related aid from the USDA for the April 26th tornadoes as well.