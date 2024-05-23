Governor seeks FEMA assistance for residents of Adair and 4 other Iowa counties

Governor Kim Reynolds says Tuesday’s massive storm “ravaged the state” and she’s asking for a Presidential Disaster Declaration for four Iowa counties that have “significant damage.”

In a letter sent to the White House this morning, Reynolds said Greenfield was “effectively leveled” by Tuesday’s tornado and while four deaths in Greenfield have been confirmed, the governor said search and rescue efforts continue to in order to come up with an accurate number. The governor’s letter indicated there’s been “major damage” in three other counties, too.

Reynolds is asking President Biden to activate the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance Program and Small Business Administration disaster loans for Adair, Polk, Story and Montgomery Counties. She’s also requesting FEMA’s Public Assistance Program be triggered for Adair County to deal with damage to Greenfield’s hospital.

The governor’s letter to the White House indicates there were “more than 100 reports of high winds, flash flooding, funnel clouds and confirmed tornadoes in 40 counties” on Tuesday and Reynolds may ask for federal assistance for more counties as damage reports are compiled.