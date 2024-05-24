Federal aid approved for four Iowa counties hit by Tuesday’s tornadoes

President Biden has approved federal disaster assistance for residents and businesses in four counties hit by Tuesday’s tornadoes.

Governor Kim Reynolds made the request yesterday, noting over 200 homes had been severely damaged or destroyed in Adair, Montgomery, Polk and Story Counties. The state’s initial damage estimate is $11 million.

In a written statement, Reynolds thanked Biden for expediting the assistance, which the governor said is “critical to Iowa’s recovery process.” Homeowners and renters in the four counties who were affected may seek federal assistance now to cover temporary housing, medical bills and other expenses. More details are on FEMA’s website.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has approved USDA disaster assistance for farmers in 29 counties that had damage from the tornadoes and severe weather that hit Iowa last month.