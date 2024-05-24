Flooding may make for a challenging holiday weekend for Iowa boaters

All the recent rain has pushed up water levels in Iowa’s lakes, rivers and streams, flooding many waterways — with a busy boating holiday just ahead.

Susan Stocker, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ boating law administrator and education coordinator, says Iowa has more than 211,000 registered boats, and anyone who plans to get on the water over the next few days will need to be very careful.

“All of the debris that has been on the shorelines is now floating in the water and coming downstream,” Stocker says, “so we need people to be very vigilant — on the lookout — when they’re out boating, because you may see a small branch up above the water but people don’t realize that that’s attached to potentially a 40-foot tree.”

Because of all that flooding, she says Iowans may need to do a little homework before heading off with their watercraft.

“First of all, research where you want to go to make sure the ramps are still open,” Stocker says, “because there may be some closures due to the high water.”

Memorial Day weekend is often the first time of the year on the water for many boaters, and Stocker suggests they take time to review Iowa’s boating laws, and plan to have patience at the ramp and on the water. Give your boat a close inspection while it’s still in the slip, and if you’re using a trailer, make sure to give it a once-over as well.

“Make sure your trailer lights have brake lights and turn signals,” Stocker says. “Check your tires to make sure that they’re functioning, because if you’re heading for the lake and you end up stranded on the side of the road, that’s no fun.”

Stocker suggests you file a float plan with a friend, including your destination, expected time of return and type of boat.

“Make sure of course you’ve got all your safety equipment, including wearable life jackets for everybody, fire extinguisher, horn and whistle,” Stocker says, “and if your boat is 16 feet or longer, you need a throwable device.”

She says the top two safety violations in Iowa are having inadequate life jackets and operating too fast and too close to other vessels. The DNR offers a free boating safety course online HERE.