Man found guilty of murdering Nashua man in 2012

A north Iowa man has been found guilty of murdering a retired grocer more than a decade after the crime.

A Chickasaw County jury has found 51-year-old Randy Patrie guilty of killing 70-year-old Carl Gallmeyer of Nashua in September of 2012. Patrie was the primary suspect, however, before local officials could proceed with their case, he was sentenced in 2014 to life in federal prison on felony firearms charges and for being a career criminal. In 2018, Patrie was resentenced to 20 years in federal prison and Chickasaw County Attorney David Laudner says that gave them a chance to prosecute.

“I think everyone is very grateful the jury delivered justice ot the Gallmeyer family after nearly 12 years of waiting,” Laudner says.

Patrie’s first degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence in an Iowa prison. No sentencing date has been set.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)