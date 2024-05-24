Only 33 percent of state remains in some sort of drought

Continued rains across the state brought more improvement in the U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday.

DNR Hydrologist Tim Hall says the two most severe categories of drought are no longer found on the map. “So we’re just down to just over 20% of the state is rated in the D-1 moderate drought, so we don’t have any severe drought, no extreme drought in the state anymore,” Hall says. Nearly 67% of the state now has no form of drought, which compares to only three percent with no drought in January. Hall says the northeast part of the state is still the driest area, but it’s a lot better now.

“Tama and Benton counties, the last three years, it’s been the driest three years on record for those particular counties in the state,” Hall says. ” And that’s even drier than the dustbowl years of the 30s or the drought of the 1950s. So they were very much in a whole drought wise, and it’s just going to take those parts of the state longer to recover.”

Hall says his discussion with the state climatologist indicates we could see spring flip from record dry to record wet measures this year. “We could very well see a top ten wettest spring season on record by the time all is said and done with here,” he says. The plentiful rain has had some farmers worried about finishing planting, and at times it leaves ponds of water in fields. Hall says he’s not worried about that at this point. “The fields in the areas that routinely run into inundation problems are seeing that right now with the rain we’ve had, but I don’t think it’s a widespread or catastrophic problem around the state,” Hall says. “I think we’d become used to the dry conditions over the last four years, and we just have gotten out of the habit of seeing saturated fields and standing water.”

Hall says it’s good to see the groundwater and stream flows come back to normal for the first time in a long time. And he says June is normally the wettest month of the year, so the pattern is likely to continue.