Iowa Senator Ernst warns of potential gunpowder shortage

Manufacturers say it’s becoming difficult to find the components for smokeless gunpowder. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says the Biden Administration should conduct an inventory of the gunpowder supply.

“Supply chain is always a concern, especially in the munitions area,” Ernst says. “There are a number of components that go into the munitions that are used, whether it’s to defend our own country, whether it is in Ukraine, Israel of Taiwan.”

So-called smokeless gunpowder is more efficient and produces less smoke that black gunpowder. The Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas Wars have increased demand and depleted supplies of smokeless gunpowder, which is the propellant used to hurl artillery shells. Ernst says President Biden should exercise his full authority to secure the supply chain and ensure our military and U.S. allies have what they need.

“I do think that we can look at the Defense Production Act which has been used at various times in the past,” Ernst says, “…making sure we secure all the necessary components.”

A key ingredient in smokeless gunpowder is a certain type of cotton, which comes from China. This spring, the European Union offered grants to companies that develop a substitute ingredient. .