Iowa veteran encourages others to seek out help

A decorated Vietnam Veteran from a small town in Iowa wrote a book about his experiences there and urges veterans to seek help in dealing with their issues.

Keith Luchtel says one of the worst experiences was a bombing mission he opted out of so he could get married. “Nine of my friends are killed that night before they even got to the place where they were dropping bombs,” He says. “And so that’s another thing that’s always stuck with me because because of what they want through.” Luchtel recently spoke at the 40th anniversary ceremony for the Iowa Vietnam Memorial Wall. He says things started coming out as he wrote the book “The Milford Male.”

“I wrote the book and while I’m writing it for some unknown reason to me, I got the problem of PTSD,” he says. Luchtel says he was eventually talked into seeking help at the V-A Hospital. “When I went to the first time I felt like a real goofball because everybody else around was 20 years younger than me and I was thinking I probably wouldn’t benefit too well by doing this,” Luchtel says.

He says too many veterans don’t address the things they faced in war, and often they take their own lives. Luchtel says it took him awhile to see he needed help.”I mean I fought it a long time I thought it’s pretty tough and a lot of good stuff but so I wanted to use today’s time to to encourage anybody that suffers those things to address them,” Luchtel says. Lucthel says there are good services available through the VA and he encourages veterans to seek help.

Luchtel’s book is available online at major book retailers.