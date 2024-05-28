Sleepy Hollow reopens in central Iowa as inner tubing park

A former ski hill on the east side of Des Moines is reopening as an all-weather inner tubing park.

Sleepy Hollow is a 76-acre park near the Iowa State Fairgrounds that’s operated as a campground and sports park for 30 years.

After a $1.7-million dollar conversion by Polk County, part of the ski hill is now covered with a 600-foot length of material called “snowflex.” When it’s misted with water, county conservation director Richard Leopold says inner tubes slide down the bristly carpet like snow.

“If you want to you can hang out here at the bottom and listen to the squeals and screams of people,” Leopold says. “It doesn’t matter their age, they’re squealing and screaming when they hit the bottom here.”

He says the first-in-Iowa tubing experience is fast moving and a lot of fun.

“When we get up and running, it can host up to 120 people at one time going up the lift and then down the hill,” he says. “When you get going down it, and there are people here who have gone down it and can attest to it, you can get up to 30-miles-an-hour.”

Sleepy Hollow reopened to the public over the holiday weekend. More renovations are planned at the park including lights for night-tubing.

(Grant Gerlock, Iowa Public Radio)