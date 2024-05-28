State, federal officials tout security for Iowa’s June 4 Primary Election

Iowa’s top election official says Iowans can be assured their votes in next Tuesday’s Primary Election will be counted accurately. Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted officials from key state and federal agencies today at the Iowa National Guard’s headquarters to discuss election security.

“Our elections are safe, fair and secure,” Pate said.

Iowa uses paper ballots and Pate said that means the ballots can’t be hacked, plus every ballot tabulator is tested to make sure it’s functioning properly before every election. “Iowa’s vote tabulators are not connected to the internet,” Pate said. “The physical protection of each piece of voting equipment is accounted for in all 99 counties.”

Many Iowa counties have been hit with storm damage this spring, but polling sites are set in areas where tornadoes destroyed homes and businesses, according to Pate. “But there are other things involved, to be very candid,” Pate said. “People who are maybe voting absentee, making sure that they still have their ballot (after) the disruption in their homes, so they are working very closely with the folks in their counties to make sure that (the election) is run smoothly.”

John Benson, director of Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said state and federal experts will gather at the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor Primary Election day activity.

“If something does happen, we’re already in a spot where we can effectively respond,” Benson said. “…Ultimately, we don’t want to have to do anything and it’s happened that way for the last many elections.”

About 10,000 Iowans have signed up to be precinct workers for Tuesday’s Primary. Cait Conley, who leads election security efforts in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said the agency’s monitoring cybersecurity threats from foreign adversaries as well as physical threats to poll workers.

“This is not who we are as a country,” said Conley, who flew to Iowa to participate in today’s news conference in Johnston, “As Americans, we are better than this and, as a veteran, I want to thank these brave and selfless election officials who stand steadfast in their commitment to the security and integrity of the American democratic process.”

Over the past three years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has conducted cybersecurity assessments for election offices in each of Iowa’s 99 counties and Conley said every county auditor’s office in Iowa is now using a dot.gov website, which has a higher level of security.

“I’ve had the privilege to spend time with chief election officials across the country and witness firsthand how tirelessly they and their teams work to ensure the citizens’ votes are counted as cast,” Conley said.

Eugene Kowel, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Omaha office, said election security is one of the agency’s highest priorities. He joined Iowa’s secretary of state at today’s news conference at Iowa National Guard headquarters.

“We urge anyone if they become aware of suspicious activity or activity of a violent nature to call local law enforcement or call the F-B-I,” Kowel said.

Precinct voting sites will open at 7 a.m. June 4 and close at 8 p.m. The Iowa Secretary of State’s website has a list of all the voting sites for the Primary. Mail-in ballots must be received by the local county auditor’s office by the time polls close at 8 p.m. in order to be counted.