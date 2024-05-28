Webster City firefighters rescue kayaker from rain-swollen river

A recreational boater was rescued late Saturday from the flooded Boone River in Hamilton County.

The Webster City Fire Department received a call after the individual had fallen off of a kayak.

The fire department used a rescue boat to rescue the person. The rescue was reported in the Boone River between Webster City and Stratford.

The individual was hanging on to the kayak at the time of the rescue. Once the person was rescued, the person was taken to Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City for further care and evaluation.

The Boone River is not safe for a boat or kayak to be on due to the river cresting over 10 feet.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)