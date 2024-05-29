18 applicants being interviewed for Iowa Court of Appeals vacancy

Eighteen Iowans are being interviewed today for a vacancy on the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Thomas Bower of Cedar Falls, the chief judge on the Iowa Court of Appeals since 2019, will retire in June.

The 17-member State Judicial Nominating Commission began in-person interviews this morning of 10 judges and eight attorneys who applied to join the Court of Appeals. The commission will submit five nominees to Governor Reynolds and she’ll have 30 days to decide which one of the nominees to appoint or she has the authority to ask the commission to reconvene and come up with a new slate of nominees.

The chief attorney for the Victims Assistance section of the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the legal counsel for the Iowa Department of Education are among the applicants for the slot on the Iowa Court of Appeals.