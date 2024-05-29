Cyclone women to play UConn next season

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 11th annual Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. Iowa State is set to participate in the event on Tuesday, December 17th with a matchup against 2023 Final Four participant UConn. It is the first time the Cyclones have been invited to participate in the event.

“We are humbled and honored to be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Tournament Event,” said Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly. “It is without question a unique opportunity to play UConn, the most iconic program in our sport, at Mohegan Sun which is such a great venue for our players and fans who attend. This will be an experience everyone in our program will always remember.”

Tickets for the 2024 Invesco QQQ Women’s Showcase will go on sale Friday, September 6, via Ticketmaster and on sale at the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office starting Saturday, September 7. Game time and television broadcast details, as well as the complete 2024-25 women’s basketball non-conference schedule, will be released at a later date on Cyclones.com.