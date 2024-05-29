Minnesota sends specialist team to Iowa after Greenfield tornado

Eight members of Minnesota’s Incident Management Team are in the tornado-tossed southwest Iowa town of Greenfield, at the request of Iowa officials through a multi-state emergency aid compact.

Jacob Beauregard, with Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management says they definitely feel for the people in Greenfield, where four people were killed by the EF4 twister last Tuesday. Another 35 people were hurt and dozens of homes were destroyed.

“As you know, we’re no strangers to severe weather and tornadoes in Minnesota,” Beauregard says, “so our hearts go out to those folks and we’re certainly happy to help.”

Beauregard says when neighbors are in need, you have to respond.

“When the call comes in, we’re certainly more than willing to step up and help our neighbors,” he says, “and especially the folks in Iowa.”

Beauregard says the Minnesota group will assist with managing volunteer resources, cleanup logistics and the disaster declaration process.

He expects they’ll be in Iowa for about two weeks.

