T-Mobile acquiring UScellular’s assets by mid-2025

There’s change ahead for Iowans who’re UScellular customers.

T-Mobile is spending $4.4 billion to acquire most of UScellular’s assets. UScellular is the fourth largest cell phone carrier in the country. Iowa is one of the 21 states UScellular has operated in and T-Mobile’s acquisition of the company will expand its reach in rural areas. The deal is projected to close by mid-2025.

There are currently 70 T-Mobile stores in Iowa and the company is acquiring all of UScellular’s stores in the state. T-Mobile started as a regional carrier in the Pacific northwest. In 2017, T-Mobile acquired iWireless operations in Iowa, western Illinois and eastern Nebraska.

T-Mobile is currently the country’s third largest cell phone carrier, behind AT&T and Verizon.