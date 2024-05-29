‘Yield of Dreams’ in production, to debut at Iowa State Fair

Brewers from across the state are producing a limited edition “Yield of Dreams” beer to draw attention to Iowa’s craft beer industry and its economic impact on the state.

The beer-making process started yesterday at Field Day Brewing in North Liberty. “It will now sit in the tanks and go through all the beautiful magic that will make it a lager,” said Iowa Brewers Guild executive director Noreen Otto. “We’ll be releasing the beer at the Iowa State Fair in August.”

Iowa grown corn the key ingredient. “An Iowa corn lager is going to be really crisp and fresh, great for summer drinking,” Otto said, “which is why we love it.”

The beer is part of the Guild’s “Brewed in Iowa” program and it will first be sold at the Iowa State Fair’s craft beer tent. “‘Yield of Dreams’ is a collaboration with Iowa Corn, with ‘Choose Iowa,’ with the promotional fund under Iowa Tourism and then after the fair it will be available at our members’ taprooms around the state,” Otto said.

The Iowa Brewers Guild is the trade association for more than 100 brewers who are making beer, cider and mead in Iowa. This summer, the Guild plans to release a study of the industry’s impact on tourism and the state’s economy.