Drug offers ‘breakthrough treatment’ for people with food allergies

An asthma drug that’s been around 20-plus years is now FDA-approved for treating multiple food allergies, and an expert says it could be a game-changer for Iowans who live in fear of having a severe reaction.

Dr. Samantha Knox, a pediatric allergist with Gundersen Health System, says food allergies can cause hives, breathing trouble or full-on anaphylaxis, so this new use for Xolair offers an extra layer of comfort.

“This is a really great breakthrough treatment that can really help reduce reactions, but it is not a cure,” Knox says. “It does not resolve your allergy. There’s lots of research to be done here to see how long this lasts and for how long that it needs to be done.”

Research finds that regular injections of Xolair will allow people with certain food allergies to safely eat small amounts of those foods without triggering a reaction.

“I want patients to also understand that it is in addition to the preventative measures you’re already going to take for your food allergies,” Knox says. “You’re still going to strictly avoid those foods. Read all of your labels thoroughly. Never accept a food that you’re given and you don’t know what is in it. You are always going to have your epinephrine auto injector and an anaphylaxis action plan around, so this is in addition to all the strict avoidance.”

She says this is exciting news as there’s only one other FDA-approved product for food allergies and it’s specific to peanut allergies.

“I think it’s really showing us a pathway that we’ve been able to target the food allergy pathway,” Knox says, “and to help treat those patients who have multiple food allergies, who have had anaphylactic reactions, who have a poor quality of life because of the worry and the anxiety of going out into public and social situations where they might have an accidental exposure.”

In addition to peanuts, research finds Xolair is effective with other common food allergies, including eggs, wheat and milk. Studies find about six-percent of all Americans have a food allergy, and about four in ten children who have food allergies are allergic to several types of food.

