Ex-Pacific Junction fire chief accused of stealing from department’s charity

The former fire chief in Pacific Junction is accused of stealing at least $40,000 from the charity fund for the town’s fire department. Sixty-seven-year-old Ernie Gencarelli, Jr. is charged with first degree theft, money laundering and ongoing criminal mischief.

Gencarelli served as fire chief for about five years, from 2018 until he resigned in May of 2023. Mills County Deputy Sheriff Jeremy Ripperger said in late 2023 the city’s new fire chief came forward with concerns.

“He had noticed some unusual charges on their Pacific Junction Fire Responders Association charity account. This wasn’t an account that was tied to the city. This was a straight charity account for the fire department,” Ripperger said during a news conference. “He had noticed some charges at local restaurants and and things that didn’t seem appropriate.”

The funds in the account came mostly from department fundraisers, like pancake feeds or cookouts, as well as donations from local residents. Over the course of his five-month investigation, Ripperger said he uncovered about $40,000 worth of inappropriate charges.

“Cash withdrawals, personal purchases, loan payments, even things such as a chest freezer and diapers,” Ripperger said.

The Pacific Junction Fire Department was officially disbanded last December, when all of its members resigned. Fire calls in the community are now handled by Glenwood’s fire department. Mills County Attorney DeShawne Bird-Sell said the alleged misconduct is disheartening because the money came from donors who supported the fire department.

“These were all volunteer firemen and women. These were the individuals that were here on their own time. These were all the individuals that made all the fundraising that put all of these funds into these accounts,” she said, “and one of their own took them and utilized them for his own purposes.”

Ripperger said the charity account lacked the kind of oversight that could have prevented the former fire chief’s alleged actions. “He was the president, secretary and treasurer of that charity fund,” the deputy said, “and when I’ve talked to other members of the department, (they said) he would just give a balance update, so there weren’t checks and balances in place at the time.”

Gencarelli faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted on the felony charges.

(Reporting by Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)