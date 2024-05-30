Famed novelist Joyce Carol Oates to speak in Iowa tonight

One of the world’s top fiction writers will be in central Iowa tonight.

Known as one of the most prolific novelists in American history, Joyce Carol Oates has written more than 70 books, including multiple national best sellers, along with dozens of plays, novellas, short story and essay collections, as well as poetry and nonfiction works.

Tim Paluch is director of the AVID series — or Authors Visiting in Des Moines — at the Des Moines Public Library.

“Prolific is a great term to use for her. She’s been writing professionally for more than 60 years now, which is pretty incredible,” Paluch says. “She’s won just about every award for writers there is, and she’s got one of the most prestigious author awards named after her, the Joyce Carol Oates Prize that’s awarded every year.”

Just six weeks ago, the library brought in James Patterson, considered the world’s most popular author, with almost half a BILLION books sold globally and a record 67 number-one New York Times’ best-sellers. Paluch says Patterson drew a huge crowd, as central Iowa has a lot of book lovers.

“James Patterson, we had over 900. It was the largest crowd we’ve ever had for one of our author events. For Joyce, you know, we never try to guess as there’s just so many variables that go into it,” Paluch says. “The response has been great from the public. A lot of people are not only excited, but also maybe just surprised that someone of her acclaim is stopping in Des Moines.”

Oates will be speaking at the Central Library in Des Moines, followed by a Q-and-A, then book signings. The doors open at 6 for the 7 PM event, which is free. Can’t attend in person? Follow this link to see the livestream.