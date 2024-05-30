Lumen phone, internet outage in central, eastern Iowa

State officials say phone and internet services provided by Lumen Technologies have been disrupted in Iowa due to a water line break at the company’s hub in Des Moines this morning.

CenturyLink changed its name to Lumen in 2020 and the extent of the company’s outage is unclear. A spokesperson for Lumen says central and eastern Iowa customers are affected.

According to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security, some Lumen customers may not be able to call 911 with their landline phone, so the agency is recommending emergency calls be made from a cell phone if a landline call doesn’t go through.

An advisory from Polk County Emergency Management indicates Lumen has brought in generators to try to stabilize the situation at its hub in downtown Des Moines.