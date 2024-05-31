Grassley: Verdict against Trump is a ‘political vendetta’ that will be overturned

Iowa U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley predicts the felony conviction against Donald Trump will be overturned on appeal, after the former president was found guilty Thursday afternoon on all 34 counts of falsifying business records.

While first emphasizing he’s not a lawyer, Grassley points to multiple issues with the case which he believes should be grounds for the verdict to be thrown out. For starters, Grassley says the trial should not have been held in Manhattan.

“The fact that they didn’t move the thing to a more politically unbiased courtroom,” Grassley says. “Now, by that I mean, where they would get a jury pool that would be made up of more than 90% Democrats, because that’s how that part of the city voted for or against the president.”

Grassley, a Republican, says the defense team wanted several other people to testify but they weren’t allowed to do so, and he raises issue with the judge forbidding Trump from publicly discussing the case. “The president’s gag order, because most gag orders are put on other people to protect the defendant,” Grassley says, “they’re not on the defendant.”

The case surrounded what’s described as a hush money payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Grassley says Daniels should not have been given so much time on the stand to discuss her encounters with Trump. “This business about Daniels having two days of sweeping, descriptive testimony about how he was doing things,” he says.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen spent a total of 21 hours on the witness stand during the trial. Grassley calls Cohen a “convicted liar” and believes 99-percent of the evidence was based on his testimony, when Cohen admitted to stealing money from Trump’s organization.

Ultimately, Grassley doubts the verdict will have a significant impact on the general election in a little over five months.

“The election is a choice between failed Biden policies or a return to the strong economy and secure borders under Trump,” Grassley says, “and this is something the voters are going to have to decide November 5th.”

A sentencing date of July 11th is set for Trump, who could face probation or prison time — a matter of days before Republicans are again expected to nominate him for president.

Grassley’s Thursday afternoon post on X read: “Today’s decision is another example of leftist activist prosecutors weaponizing the judicial system to carry out their political vendettas. I expect the case to be overturned on appeal.”