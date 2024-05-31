Hinson says Trump’s conviction will backfire on Democrats

Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion says the “real verdict” for former President Donald Trump will come in November and she’ll join Trump’s fight for redemption on the campaign trail.

“I believe the Democrats’ strategy here is going to backfire. Iowans are going to support the former president and reelect him and I will do everything in my power to make sure that happens,” Hinson said. “…It means I’m going to be out there telling the story of the failures of President Biden.”

Like many other Republican officials, Hinson said the trial in New York was designed to keep Trump off the campaign trail. “The only thing I believe President Trump was guilty of here is being named Donald Trump,” Hinson said this morning during her weekly telephone news conference with Iowa reporters. “These charges would not have been prosecuted against anyone else and Iowans see right through that.”

Hinson, who’s running for a third term in the U.S. House, she’ll be on the campaign trail “every single day” between now and November 5th urging Iowans to “kick Biden out” and put Trump back in the White House.

Congressman Zach Nunn, a Republican from Bondurant, is joining what’s called the “Bidenomics Bus Tour” today for an event to compare gasoline prices during the Trump and Biden presidencies. Tomorrow, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst is hosting a fundraiser at the Iowa State Fairgrounds featuring many of the state’s GOP officials, including Governor Kim Reynolds. The keynote speaker will be Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt who is rumored to be in consideration as a running mate for Trump.