Supreme Court orders new trial in Black Hawk County murder case

The Iowa Supreme Court has ordered a new trial in a Black Hawk County case that involves the “stand your ground” law.

Lasondra Johnson of Waterloo was charged with first-degree murder after a fight and other events that led to Johnson shooting and killing Jada Young-Mills in 2020

Johnson was acquitted of first-degree murder after claiming self defense, but was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault causing serious injury. Johnson appealed, saying the jury instructions were confusing.

The Iowa Supreme Court agreed, saying the jury instructions did fail to convey the “stand your ground” law in such a way that the jury had a clear understanding of Johnson’s self defense justification, and the court ordered a new trial.