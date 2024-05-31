Tips to help your kids stay safe during the ‘deadliest days’ for teens

We’re now in what are considered the 100 deadliest days of the year for teen drivers, the roughly three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA Iowa, says the dangers of a teen dying or being critically hurt in a crash rise exponentially during this season.

“The risk is higher during the summer for teen drivers and everyone else they share the road with,” Ortner says, “because school is either out or out very soon and these young — and unfortunately inexperienced — drivers will spend more time on the road with their friends.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nearly half of teen driver-related deaths occur during these 100 days. In 2022, more than 700 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers, a ten-percent increase over pre-pandemic 2019.

“Distracted driving plays a role in nearly six out of ten of those teen crashes,” Ortner says. “Cell phones, in-vehicle entertainment systems are considered the second biggest distraction for teen drivers. The biggest distractions are other teen passengers. Other passengers in the car contribute to peer pressure, and the impulse to engage in dangerous driving habits, like speeding.”

Parents should lead by example when they’re behind the wheel, Ortner says. That includes minimizing risky behavior when driving, don’t drive aggressively, avoid distractions, and always wear your seatbelt.

“The most important thing parents can do to help their teens become safe drivers is to be involved in the learning-to-drive process,” Ortner says. “Spend time coaching your teen when they’re behind the wheel, and have that serious discussion about safety. It’s also good to maybe seek out professional training courses.”

Studies show crashes are the leading cause of death for teens between the ages of 16 and 19. For every mile driven, new teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

