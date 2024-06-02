Republicans at Ernst’s ’24 fundraiser rally to Trump’s defense

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s annual “Roast and Ride” fundraiser has given Iowa Republicans a chance to restate their criticism of last week’s conviction of former President Trump.

Ernst said the trial has “solidified support” for Trump. “Stop the political persecution of Donald J. Trump,” said Ernst, who intends to seek reelection in 2026, has said she’s open to serving in Trump’s Administration if he wins in November.

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann, as the event’s emcee, kicked off Saturday’s fundraiser with a question. “How many people in this room, right now, stand with Donald J. Trump?” Kaufmann asked and the crowd cheered.

Every Republican office holder who followed Kaufmann on stage made their stance clear. Governor Kim Reynolds cited the donations the Trump campaign says were made after the verdict. “And $53 million in 24 hours is a pretty good indication of where the people in this country are standing,” Reynolds said.

Senator Chuck Grassley called all the cases against Trump a distraction. “This political lynching of Donald Trump,” Grassley said, “…they think they could prosecute Biden into the next White House, but I think they’re going to prosecute Trump into the White House.”

Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt, the event’s keynote speaker, has campaigned for Trump in Iowa often. Hunt suggested the verdict has awakened “a sleeping giant.”

“For those of you that are fearful of a revenge tour that’s exactly what we need,” Hunt said, “and on day one we need a man to step into office — on day one — to turn this whole thing around.”

Two of the four Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House also spoke at Ernst’s fundraiser. Second district Congresswoman Ashley Hinson of Marion told the crowd Trump’s conviction will backfire on Democrats. “I think angry voters are motivated voters. Are you angry? Are you motivated? I think so,” Hinson said, to cheers.

Third district Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant told the crowd Republicans need to win a majority of seats in the U-S House in November, or Democrats will impeach Trump again. “Do you want a country where you can be proud not only to salute the flag, but to know that you’ve got a president and a government that have your back, not come after your back?” Nunn asked.

About 700 people attended Saturday’s fundraiser for Ernst’s campaign. Ticket sales from the motorcycle ride beforehand were donated to the Iowa Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation.