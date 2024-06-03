Attempted murder suspect in northwest Iowa jail briefly escapes

Dickinson County’s sheriff says a jail inmate charged with an attempted murder in early May has been charged with another felony for trying to escape from the county jail.

Dickinson County Sheriff Greg Balloun says 19-year-old Caleb Crosby was being escorted to different area in the jail for a medical consultation when he pushed through an unlocked door at the courthouse and ran. Spirit Lake Police helped capture Crosby in about a minute.

Crosby was arrested in Osceola County on May 5th after allegedly shooting another man in Montgomery and stealing two different vehicles trying to elude authorities.

The sheriff says the door Crosby used to escape should have been locked.

(By George Bower, KICD, Spencer)