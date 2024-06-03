Bird flu discovered in Cherokee County turkey flock

by | Jun 3, 2024

A second case of avian influenza is now confirmed in the state.  The case reported Sunday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture involves a Cherokee County commercial turkey flock with more than 100,000 birds.

The first spring case reported on May 28th was in a commercial chicken laying facility with four-point-two million birds in Sioux County. Governor Kim Reynolds issued a state disaster proclamation for both outbreaks, which allows Iowa Homeland Security, and other agencies to assist the counties in the rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection of the avian flu.

Radio Iowa