Bird flu discovered in Cherokee County turkey flock

A second case of avian influenza is now confirmed in the state. The case reported Sunday by the Iowa Department of Agriculture involves a Cherokee County commercial turkey flock with more than 100,000 birds.

The first spring case reported on May 28th was in a commercial chicken laying facility with four-point-two million birds in Sioux County. Governor Kim Reynolds issued a state disaster proclamation for both outbreaks, which allows Iowa Homeland Security, and other agencies to assist the counties in the rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection of the avian flu.