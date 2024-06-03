Marshalltown police seek 18-year-old in fatal shooting outside a bar

Marshalltown Police are looking for a teenager wanted in a fatal shooting at the Center Street Station Bar early Saturday morning.

An altercation outside between two men led to 41-year-old Ramon Alexis Feliciano Nieves, of Marshalltown being shot. Nieves was transported to the hospital but eventually died from his injuries. The Marshalltown Police Department and the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation have announced that they are searching for 18-year-old Victor Antonio Delgadillo.

Anonymous tips can be given to the Marshall County Crime Stoppers online at marshallcountycs.com. Marshalltown Police Department do not believe there is an on-going threat to the public.

(By Zach Tomesch, KFJB, Marshalltown)