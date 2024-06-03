National Weather Service says EF0 tornado hit Sheldon Friday

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in Sheldon on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has rated the tornado an EFO and surveys indicate it tracked for nearly a mile. It peeled off roof panels on three different buildings in Sheldon and flipped a number of recreational vehicles at an RV dealer, but no one was injured.

The National Weather Service estimates wind speeds in the Friday afternoon tornado reached 85 miles an hour and the tornado’s maximum width was 75 yards.

(By Scott Van Aarsden, KIWA, Sheldon)