New ‘Hall of Heroes’ military museum opens in Forest City

There was a grand opening in northern Iowa this past weekend for a military museum. It’s located in Forest City’s Heritage Park and features a number of artifacts, historic displays, and military items.

Riley Lewis of the Winnebago Historical Society says they started talking about the museum concept in 2020, then the pandemic hit and delayed plans. Once discussions resumed, they had to find a location, consider fundraising and whether to build something new.

“We found out that we had three Army barracks down at the park that were from the Algona POW camp and so we decided to start small and grow from there,” Lewis says. “…In late 2023, just a few months ago, the gears started to put things together.”

Lewis says they also had to consider how much they would have to display. “Items needed to be donated and they just kept coming and coming and coming,” Lewis says. “…Then we went to work.”

The museum has been named the “Hall of Heroes” and it highlights local residents who’ve served in the military.

“When you come in the door right away you’ll be greeted and then there’ll be a Civil War display in the first corner there,” Lewis says. “…There’s a 24 pound cannon ball. There’s a Civil War drum…In a Kentucky battle in the Civil War 50,000 people lost their arms or legs during that time, so we’ve got a peg leg. We’ve got bayonets.”

Other displays have items from the recent war in Afghanistan as well as both World Wars, the Korean War, Vietnam and Desert Storm from the last century.

“We have a love letter from a soldier’s wife to her husband in battle and she sends the love letter and a piece of her hair locket,” Lewis said. “We have the original (letter) with the documentation and everything.”

The military museum opened to the public on Sunday for guided tours and it will be open on Wednesdays and Sundays throughout the summer months. Tickets are $7.

(By A.J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)