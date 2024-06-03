With no statewide race, Iowa’s 2024 congressional primaries draw attention

Polls open at 7 a.m. tomorrow for Iowa’s Primary Election. There are no statewide contests for either major political party, but two of the Republicans who represent Iowa in the U.S. House face challenges from fellow Republicans.

A GOP Primary in Iowa’s First Congressional District

Davenport businessman David Pautsch (POWTSCH) is challenging Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the Republican Primary. Pautsch has never run for office before.

“I’m not a politician. I’m a statesman. I don’t need to be doing this. I’m 70 years old,” said Pautsch, the long time host of the Quad Cities Prayer Breakfast. “…We have to restore God to government. You can’t have good government without God. You can have government without God, but it won’t be good because you need God in the government to give people a sense of right and wrong.”

Pautsch, who has raised very little money for his race, said he decided to run because of Miller-Meeks’ voting record, which he described as “intolerable.”

Miller-Meeks is an eye doctor, a former state senator and former Iowa Department of Public Health director who’s seeking a third term in the U-S House. Miller-Meeks, who has established a residence in Davenport, said she has the best chance of keeping Iowa’s first district seat in Republican hands.

“Our Democrat opponent raised $820,000 last quarter,” Miller-Meeks said. “I have raised the money to defend this seat and I will do everything in my power to keep it.”

A GOP Primary in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District

Kevin Virgil is challenging Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra of Hull, who’s seeking a third term in the U-S House. Virgil is a former Army captain, a former CIA officer and the current owner of a software company. Virgil moved back to his family’s O’Brien County farm in December before announcing his run in early January.

Virgil’s main focus has been on the proposed construction of carbon pipeline. Virgil said eminent domain should not be used for the project.

“It’s not just unconstitutional to seize land from a private citizen for another person or another company’s private gain, it’s unAmerican,” Virgil said, “and I think it’s an extremely important issue.”

Feenstra’s campaign manager said Feenstra “delivers conservative results” and Iowans will “reject Steve King’s effort to send a New Yorker to congress to represent Iowa’s 4th Congressional District.” Former Congressman Steve King, who lost to Feenstra in a GOP Primary four years ago, encouraged Virgil to run and has endorsed him.

Feenstra is a former state senator, a former Sioux County Treasurer and a former city administrator in Hull who has taught at Dordt University.

A Democratic Primary in Iowa’s Third Congressional District

Two Democrats are running in Tuesday’s third district primary for the chance to challenge Republican Congressman Zach Nunn of Bondurant, who is seeking a second term in the U.S. House.

Lanon Baccam of Des Moines and Melissa Vine of West Des Moines are both first time candidates. Baccam, who was born and raised in Mount Pleasant, served in the Iowa National Guard for eight years. He’s also worked 10 years at positions within the USDA for former Iowa Governor and current U.S. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack, who has endorsed Baccam.

Vine, a recent law school graduate, is executive director of a non-profit that provides services to women recovering from a traumatic experience. She’s also a single mother to four boys.

Both candidates say the number one issue for Democrats in 2024 is to respond to the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v Wade. Baccom calls Nunn “an extremist” on the issue and Vine argues that, as a woman, she is better able to attract female voters in the General Election who support abortion rights.

Vine fired her campaign manager and recently paid a state fine after the Iowa Ethics Board found her campaign manager made contributions to a political action committee as it was deciding who to endorse in this race. Vine said the incident is not an issue with the voters she’s talking to. “They are more interested in the issues like abortion, our economy and moving away from extremism,” Vine said, “so that’s what our campaign is focused on.”

Baccam said voters bring up the same issues to him. “People are concerned about our democracy,” Baccam said. “They see and sense people are moving apart and they just really want a sense of community again.”

Nunn is a former state legislator who has served in the Air Force, the Iowa National Guard and is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force Reserve.

Democrats in Iowa’s First, Second and Fourth Congressional Districts Have No Primary Opposition

Christina Bohannon of Iowa City, a former state legislator, is the only Democrat running in Iowa’s first congressional district. “I kind of like my chances, but you know I’m not taking any votes for granted,” Bohannon said. “It’ll be interesting to really turn this corner to really be able to focus in on the General Election.”

Bohannon, a University of Iowa law professor, ran in the first district in 2022 and finished about 7% behind Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

In Iowa’s second congressional district, Democrat Sarah Corkery of Cedar Falls is unopposed in the primary and will be the challenger to Republican Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, who doesn’t have a Primary opponent either.

“While a primary may not be exciting, it is important to have your voice count,” Corkery said, “and everybody’s vote counts the same when you enter that booth to cast your vote.”

Corkery is a breast cancer survivor who owns a marketing agency.

In the fourth congressional district, Ryan Melton of Nevada is making a second run for the U.S. House. “I’m really concerned about the viability of our communities, the cancer incidence rate,” Melton says, “…landowner rights and waterway health with these carbon capture pipelines.”

Melton, a supervisor for an insurance company, got about 30% of the vote in his 2022 race against Congressman Randy Feenstra.

