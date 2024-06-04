Grassley delays signing GOP letter to oppose Biden funding, nominees

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst joined a group of conservative colleagues in vowing to retaliate against the Biden administration for last week’s guilty verdict in former President Trump’s trial.

At least 11 Republican senators have signed a letter so far, promising to do things like oppose President Biden’s political and judicial appointees, and to oppose administration requests for funding increases for anything not directly related to security and public safety.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was asked Tuesday if he’d be signing the letter, too.

Grassley says, “I have to say that not at this point, but what you said the letter said, I don’t find too much disagreement with.”

The letter was written by Senator Mike Lee of Utah and says: “The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways.”

Grassley says he needs to carefully review the letter before climbing on board.

“I’m a strong one, as you know, not to use the appropriations process — not getting done on time — as an excuse for shutting down the government, or letting the government shut down,” Grassley says, “and I want to know what the authors of the letter think of that point of view.”

The letter was also signed by senators including: Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, Roger Marshall and Josh Hawley, saying “…we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”