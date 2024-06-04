Greenfield hospital will remain closed for at least 90 days

It’s going to be at least three months before the tornado-damaged hospital in Greenfield is back open

The administrators of the Adair County Health System released an update that says the building itself did not take a direct hit and is structurally sound, but the entire roof was blown off in the May 21st tornado, and an assessment showed lots of internal damage. The update says their construction group tells them they will not be able to use the building for at least 90 days.

Hospital administrators say they are working on finding locations for all the services that they can provide, while also trying to narrow down a possible reopening date. The hospital has a rural health clinic available at the Nodaway Valley Elementary School for primary care services, and a walk-in clinic at the elementary school, and this is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The Stuart Clinic is also available and currently operating with normal hours.

Services Closed Temporarily: Cardiopulmonary Rehab; Rock Valley – Physical Therapy & Occupational Therapy & Speech Therapy; Outpatient Clinics; Specialty Clinics;Senior Life Solutions; Radiology Services; Med-Surg Inpatient Services; Emergency Department; Surgery Department.

Services Open: Walk-In Rural Health Clinic Located at the Nodaway Valley Elementary School Open Monday-Sunday from 8:00AM-8:00PM.; Stuart Clinic Tuesday-Friday 8:00AM-4:30PM ; Lab Available Monday-Sunday through the clinics; Public Health Working remotely by phone 641-743-6173; EMS Operating 24/7 – You will be transferred to another Emergency Department as we cannot treat emergencies 911; Wound Care Temporarily at Madison County Hospital.