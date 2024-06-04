Greenfield sees progress in tornado recovery with much more to do

Residents are continuing to pick up the pieces two weeks after a tornado carved a deadly, destructive path through Greenfield and Adair County.

Volunteers once again fanned across the community this past weekend to clear debris from the May 21st twister. Greenfield and Adair County Emergency Management spokesperson Maggie Armstrong says considerable progress has been made, but much more needs to be done. “Cleanup has been consistent, but there’s a lot of damage, a lot of debris, and it’s going to be extensive for quite some time,” Armstrong says. Five people were killed and 35 people were injured when the EF-4 tornado tore a one-mile path through the community.

An assessment found 153 homes in the city and county were damaged or destroyed. Numerous businesses and Adair County Memorial Hospital were also hit, while the twister missed Greenfield City Hall and the city’s square, the Adair County Courthouse, and Nodaway Valley High School and Elementary School. Armstrong says volunteer support has been strong from the moment the tornado hit through the storm’s aftermath. “Volunteer Iowa came in right away and started setting up their operation to check in to keep track and to credential volunteers. And really pretty much from the very beginning through even where we are now people from all over the state have called have shown up have asked how they can help and they are still taking volunteers really went from being in the city and helping with some of the cleanup there to going out into the rural areas to clean up some of the farm fields,” she says.

She adds agencies like the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army continue to assist tornado victims, and donated materials are still available. Armstrong says they’ve gotten enough donated food and supplies to last them for awhile. “We had to actually stop accepting donations, physical donations from individuals early on after the tornado because we had just such an overwhelming number of things and items that were donated,” Armstrong says. “In fact, we actually went up to Guthrie County and have used some of their fairgrounds as as a holding site for the donations. So we don’t need any anything else right now.”

Armstrong says they can still use money and gift cards. Anyone wishing to donate can log onto the Greater Greenfield Community Foundation’s website at: www.greenfieldiafoundation.org.

(By Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)