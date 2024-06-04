Summer break may push some teens into self-destructive behavior

Most kids look forward to summer vacation, but three months away from school and friends can cause some children to feel isolated and spiral into depression, anxiety and even substance use.

Avery Desy, adolescent unit coordinator at Rosecrance Behavioral Health in Sioux City, says the lack of structure and routine during the summer break can be difficult for some pre-teens and teens.

“Kids are often looking for things to do and not finding many things to do,” Desy says, “and with someone who’s already struggling with being triggered by boredom, looking for that social acceptance, needing the structure, and expectations from their home and from school, it can actually worsen those symptoms for kids.”

A recent survey finds more than 20-percent of adolescents suffer from anxiety symptoms, while 17-percent report symptoms of depression. Desy says providing structure in their daily lives can be a big benefit.

“We want to make sure that we’re establishing good routines with kids, and parents are a great place to start with that,” Desy says. “What are the home expectations? Meeting kids’ friends, helping them with activities that they can do, encouraging involvement in sports and hobbies, and volunteering — all of those can be great options for kids.”

She suggests parents make time for daily conversations with their kids, even if that means staying awake late until a child returns home.

“General conversation with your adolescent or your teen is important, just to build a connection with them, build trust with them,” Desy says. “If they are struggling with mental health or poor peer influences or anything like that, they have someone to go to, and it’s not uncomfortable at the end of the day to come back to someone and say, ‘You know, I’m struggling with this,’ or ‘I’m feeling bored throughout the day,’ or ‘My summer’s not going the way I wanted it to.'”

Studies find about nine in every ten American teenagers have a cell phone, and research is starting to link excessive cell phone use to a rise in young peoples’ depression and suicide rates. Desy says parents can help find things for their teens to do with their free time so they’re not staring at social media for hours on end.

“It’s important for parents to have those ongoing conversations about the dangers of social media, or encourage their teen to put the phone down, do some family activities, and be involved in things where they’re not glued to their phones,” Desy says. “There’s a lot of peer influence that comes from social media. There’s a lot of standards that come from social media that already have a large impact on mental health for kids.”

Parents should watch for any behavior changes, mood swings, altered sleep or eating patterns, or signs of self-harm. Desy says it’s essential for parents and caregivers to be proactive in developing a plan to support and guide their adolescents.

“Have fun with your kids. Enjoy the time with your kids. Kids are going to think their parents are boring,” Desy says, laughing, “but I think it’s important just to stay in touch with your kids throughout the summer, invite their friends over, get to know what they like to do, and who they’re hanging out with. Just that communication and staying close with them is probably the most important.”

Rosecrance facilities in Iowa serve more than 7,000 teens and adults every year at outpatient treatment clinics in Sioux City, Cherokee, Davenport, Estherville, Le Mars, Spencer and Sheldon.