Iowa Workforce Development leader testifies before House committee about return to work program

Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend testified before a U.S. House sub committee Tuesday on the revamp of the state’s unemployment system.

Townsend says Iowa modeled its Reemployment Case Management (RCM) program after a similar federal program, but it offers those who’ve lost their jobs help faster. “Unemployment claimants in Iowa now are contacted about RCM during the first week after they file for benefits career planner scheduled one on one appointments,” she says. The federal program waited five weeks before working with those who lost their jobs.

Townsend says they help the unemployed through the process of finding a new job, or training for something different. She says that gets them back working quicker. “We have saved approximately 250 million dollars in unemployment benefits in the last two years paid out, which results in a in a reduction in unemployment taxes to our employers,” Townsend says. Through this program we’ve been very successful in helping Iowans get back to work faster and helping Iowa employers find the workforce that they need.”

Townsend told the House panel that she’s heard from a lot of people who like the help that is available in finding another job. “I have received daily success stories from individuals who when they lose their job they’re frustrated, they’re hopeless, they’re anxious and they’re not sure where they’re going to go,” she says. Townsend says having a person in their corner to say “you can do this” and help them through the process has proved successful. “We’re helping Iowans get jobs that are beyond what they expect it to get they’re getting really good paying jobs and they’re getting those careers,” she says.

Townsend testified before the U.S. House Committee on Ways and Means Subcommittee on Work and Welfare.