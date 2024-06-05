Man changes plea, sentenced to life in death of Monticello grocery worker

The man charged in the shooting death of a grocery store worker in Monticello in November of 2023 changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to life in prison.

KCRG TV was in the courtroom Tuesday as Nathan Russell withdrew his not guilty plea and admitted to shooting 48-year-old Aaron McAtee outside the Fareway store where McAttee worked. “I had an AR-15 in my car and I shot Aaron McAtee,” Russell said. The judge heard from McAtee’s family members how the shooting had changed their lives.

Victim advocate Penny Galvin read three letters from family members, including one from McAtee’s brother. “At least you’ll be getting what you deserve with a life in prison,” she said. She also read a letter from McAtee’s mother. “Our son touched many lives, but he would’ve been the first person to welcome you,” Galvin read.

Russell’s change in plea was against the advice of his lawyers, who had planned to argue he had been intoxicated at the time of the shooting. Court records obtained by KCRG TV show Russell was arrested in September 2022 on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. Russell was also ordered pay $150,000 in restitution to McAtee’s estate.