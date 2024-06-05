Premiere conference to teach about Iowa’s history, bring about a better future

The state’s first-ever Iowa History Conference is scheduled for tomorrow at the State Historical Society headquarters in Des Moines. It’s a free event that’s open to everyone.

University of Iowa Professor Kristy Nabhan-Warren says the agenda includes three sessions with four subjects per session, on topics ranging from the environment to education and from religion to warfare. A total of 46 panelists will present talks during the day.

“We’ve got some tenure-track faculty. We’ve got some instructional track. We’ve got grad students, undergrads, museum curators, some retired authors, independent scholars,” Nabhan-Warren says, “and then we also have (Mesquaki Nation) tribal members, Jonathan and Suzanne Buffalo, so we’re really excited about that.”

Organizers are hoping a wide range of people will to attend, including parents, teachers, students, retirees — anyone with an interest in Iowa’s history.

“We’re really wanting to make Iowa history accessible, to get beyond any jargon that academics sometimes tend to use,” she says. “Let’s tell our stories, whether it’s Iowa’s Civil War history, or African Americans in Iowa, or telling the story of Danish Americans. We want to make this exciting for Iowans and we want Iowans to feel good about their history.”

There’s an old adage about how those who don’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it, and Nabhan-Warren agrees. She says one of the goals is to learn about our state’s history in order to pave the way for a better future.

“Sometimes we just don’t talk to each other. We talk past each other and we get behind our computer screens,” Nabhan-Warren says. “I think one of the ways that we can start improving our civil discourse and actually have conversations is having in-person events like this.”

While a dozen main topics are on the agenda, she notes there will be discussions about the more difficult times in Iowa’s past, including subjects like slavery and immigration.

“We’re not talking about that to make people feel badly, but this is an actual part of our history. How do we deal with it? How do we learn from the past? How do we make Iowa’s future better for everyone?” she says. “How can we show care and concern for everyone who lives here and how can we learn from past mistakes — without feeling like white shame and guilt, but literally learning lessons.”

Nabhan-Warren says the conference is “one small way that we can show Iowans that we care about Iowa’s stories…bringing together a variety people who care deeply about telling Iowa’s stories in authentic and compelling ways.”

The conference opens at 9 AM Thursday at the State Historical Society of Iowa at 600 East Locust Street in Des Moines. Registration is not required and there is no admission fee.