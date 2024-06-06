Feenstra optimistic Farm Bill gets done by September 30

Congressman Randy Feenstra says he’s hopeful a new Farm Bill will get through the House and Senate yet this year.

“I think it might,” Feenstra says. “We’re going to get it marked up in the House in June and then it’s just a matter of working through the Senate.”

Feenstra is a member of the House Ag Committee and the so-called “mark up” is the prelude to presenting the bill to the full House for a vote. Last fall, congress had to extend the Farm Bill that passed in 2018 because work on a new five-year plan was stalled.

“There’s a lot of ongoing discussion right now of how we can get it done before September 30. I think there’s incentives on both sides and for both parties. We both see how important crop insurance is, our export markets, China buying our farmland,” Feenstra says. “I think there’s key components here that both parties want to get completed and I’m optimistic as to what I’ve heard over the past week.”

Earlier this week Feenstra emerged as the winner of the GOP Primary in Iowa’s fourth congressional district. “Fourth district voters sent a clear message that they want a conservative leader who delivers real results for our families and our farmers, businesses and rural communities,” Feenstra says.

Kevin Virgil, a software company owner who served in the Army and was a C-I-A officer, moved back to the O’Brien County farm where he grew up to run against Feenstra. Virgil made opposition to carbon capture pipelines the cornerstone of his campaign. Feenstra won just over 60% of the vote in the primary, compared to just under 40% for Virgil.

“I was endorsed by the National Rifle Association. I was endorsed by the (National) Right to Life. I was endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition. I was endorsed by the Iowa Farm Bureau. These are all conservative organizations,” Feenstra says. “I think they know what’s best, along with our voters.”

Feenstra, who had surgery May 2 to treat a blood clot in his leg, says he’s doing well and is following his doctor’s recommendations during the recovery period. Feenstra, who is 55, is seeking a third term in the US. House.