First case of Avian Influenza found in Iowa dairy herd

The Iowa Department of Agriculture says preliminary testing has found Avian Influenza in a dairy herd in O’Brien County.

Final testing is pending at the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames. This is Iowa’s first reported case of Avian Influenza within a dairy.

There have been 80 confirmed dairy cases in other states. Dairy cows appear to recover from the disease, while birds who are infected have to be destroyed

The Iowa Ag Department says it will soon be announcing additional response measures.