Hoover museum in West Branch to close for major remodeling project

The eastern Iowa facility honoring the only American president who was born in Iowa will close for all of next year and likely into 2026 for what’s billed as a full remodel and renovation.

Aaron Scheinblum, spokesman for the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch, says the 20-million dollar make-over is scheduled to start early in 2025 and will take at least a year.

“Twelve to 15 months is a good way to look at it,” Scheinblum says, “so that’s a really long time for us to have our doors closed, but when you look at it in the perspective of, we really haven’t had a museum renovation or museum remodel since the early 1990s.”

The museum’s current exhibits tell Hoover’s story — from his birth, to his life as an engineer, Secretary of Commerce, the 31st President of the United States, and his continued humanitarian work after leaving the White House. The reinvisioned museum will tell those same stories, but with more artifacts and sophisticated, user-friendly technology. Scheinblum says it’ll take time to make such dramatic and extensive changes to the museum, which opened in 1962.

“For us to be able to essentially gut the galleries, start from scratch, add space and do something completely different,” he says, “that’s kind of our goal, to be able to tell the Hoover story in a completely redesigned way that will appeal to all generations.”

It’s unclear just when the West Branch facility will be shutting down for the major renovation. “Around January is how I would describe it. The exact date is still uncertain, and we’re hoping to iron out those details as construction is officially finalized,” Scheinblum says, “but ultimately, Quarter One is really as early as possible for what we’re looking to try to accomplish for that project.”

The current layout of the museum is focused, appropriately, on Hoover’s life before, during, and after his time in office, but Scheinblum says the new edition will elevate the status of the First Lady, also showing her accomplished life prior to meeting the future president.

“Being able to really watch how their timelines intersect, and then continue for the rest of their lives,” he says. “It’s meant to be very immersive. It’s meant to be an experience that allows you to touch things, that allows you to see things in a completely different way, really put yourself in these moments in time and understand history in a way that otherwise hasn’t been told here.”

For the remainder of this year, the library and museum will be open every day, with the only exceptions being Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.