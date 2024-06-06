Suspect jailed in apparent triple-murder near Robins

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a house north of Robins and in an outbuilding, found the three bodies, while a fourth person who was critically wounded was rushed to a hospital.

No names were released and the sheriff isn’t commenting on what happened.

Wednesday night, it was announced deputies had made an arrest in connection with the case.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Luke Truesdell of Marion, is charged with attempted murder — though the sheriff says more charges are pending.