The Iowa Senior Games open with a record number of hopeful medalists

More athletes than ever before are taking part in this year’s edition of the Iowa Senior Games. Cory Kennedy, spokesman for the 38th annual event, says it’s gratifying to see the popularity continue to grow, year after year.

“The previous record was 1,014 athletes for our summer event, and this year, I checked this morning and it was 1,015,” Kennedy says, “and that number will increase throughout the summer as we have a few more events happening after the main event this weekend.”

The games opened Wednesday, with many events underway at Waukee High School in metro Des Moines. The sports range from football and tennis to pickleball and granny basketball.

“There’s 30 different sports and hundreds of events,” Kennedy says. “You know, within sports, there’s different events, whether it be singles and doubles and in some of the team events, track and field has multiple events available for athletes to compete in.”

The events run through Sunday. You have to be at least 50 years old to participate in the Iowa Senior Games, though Kennedy says they have a good number of competitors who are well into their 90s.

“It’s a great way for individuals to either stay active — if you’re just getting into that senior category, or maybe you are older and want to stay active to keep up with your kids and grandkids,” Kennedy says. “That’s kind of what the Iowa Senior Games and Iowa Sports Foundation is all about, keeping Iowa healthy and active.”

Originally known as the Iowa Senior Olympics, Kennedy says the event provides a venue for competition among peers with the chance to earn the gold, silver, or bronze medals awarded to the top three individuals in each age group event. Winners have the opportunity to advance to the National Senior Games and world competition.