Two-year-old is hit, killed in SW Iowa parking lot

An accident in southwestern Iowa has claimed the life of a child. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2024 Chevy Equinox driven by 67-year-old Rebecca Wood, of Walnut, was slowly moving through the parking lot of the Kum & Go store in Neola, past the fuel pumps, when a two-year-old toddler from Omaha ran across the path of the vehicle and was struck. The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. The toddler was transported to Mercy/UNMC in Omaha by Neola Fire/Rescue, but died from their injuries. The name of the child was not immediately released. (By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)