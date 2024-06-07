Congresswoman Hinson talks about immigration, bird flu

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, has proposed legislation she says will create better border control.

Hinson it is in response to the recent action by President Joe Biden that she calls inadequate. “Iowans and Americans see this for what it is. It is a cheap election year ploy by President Biden,” she says. Hinson says the House Appropriations Committee legislation would expand beds in border detention facilities to about 50,000.

Biden’s plan puts a cap on those seeking asylum “This weak, watered-down executive order won’t do anything to protect Americans from the potentially dangerous illegal immigrants that are already in the U-S, or to actually secure the border. The proposed legislation would also end grant programs for sanctuary cities.

Hinson also talked about the importance of keeping up efforts to battle the Avian Flu, especially with the first case being reported in an Iowa dairy herd. “We know its effect on poultry we know that if milk is pasteurized it is safe but obviously Animal Health is a huge priority for me,” she says. Hinson says part of the battle is maintaining adequate funding. “In the Ag/F-D-A bill we have continued to prioritize making sure we have resources available to properly research and fund potential vaccine efforts and to step up those efforts across the board,” Hinson says. Hinson made her comments during her weekly conference call with reporters.