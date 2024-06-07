Iowa’s Ava Jones to retire from basketball

Iowa sophomore forward Ava Jones will take a medical disqualification and will retire from college basketball. Hawkeye coach Jan Jensen made the announcement following consultation with team doctors and athletic trainers.

Jones will remain on scholarship and will continue to work toward her degree at the University of Iowa. She was not cleared to play for Iowa’s 2023-24 season.

“We wish Ava the best on the road to recovery and fully support the decision she made to step away from the game,” Jensen said. “She worked tirelessly to get to this point, but she made the best decision for herself and her well-being.”

Jones suffered a traumatic brain injury as well as severe knee and shoulder injuries in July of 2022 in Louisville when an impaired driver struck her and her family on a sidewalk.