Supreme Court denies sexual exploitation appeal of former Independence teacher

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the sexual exploitation conviction of a former Independence High School teacher.

Forty-one-year-old Kari Schwartz was convicted of sexual exploitation by a school employee for actions with a female student in August of 2009. She appealed, saying there was a lack of evidence she went beyond a normal teacher-student relationship, and that the jury was improperly instructed that sexual conduct includes hugging.

The Supreme Court says the prosecutor argued that the hugging in this case was sexual and that Schwartz engaged in two or more acts constituting a systematic plan to engage in sexual conduct. Chief Justice Susan Christensen wrote a dissent, saying she agrees there was substantial evidence for a conviction, but says she is not convinced that the instruction on hugging did not prejudice the defendant, and she should get a new trial. Two other justices agreed with Christensen’s dissent.

The Supreme Court ruling upholds the Court of Appeals and District Court rulings.

Here’s the full ruling: Supreme Court Schwartz PDF