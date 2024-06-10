Four Cornell College instructors in public park in China

Four instructors from Cornell College in Mount Vernon who’ve been teaching in China were attacked and stabbed at a public park in northeast China.

The president of Cornell College has called it a “serious incident,” but offered few details about the attack, which happened in daylight hours on Sunday. The BBC reports all four victims are being treated in a Chinese hospital.

In a statement on social media, Governor Kim Reynolds called the attack “horrifying” and she asked Iowans to pray for their recovery and safe return. Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Davenport said she’s been in contact with one of the victim’s families and is working to ensure all four victims get quality care and are safely evacuated from China.

The four Cornell instructors were part of a long-standing partnership with a state owned public university in northeast China. According to multiple media reports, a member of the local faculty was in the park with the group from Cornell when the attack happened.

Cornell students are not involved in the exchange program.