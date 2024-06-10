Fourth person dies from injuries suffered in Linn County attack

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a fourth person has died following an attack Wednesday in rural Linn County.

Information posted by the Sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Brent Brown of Marion died Friday from injuries he suffered in the attack. Thirty-four-year-old Luke Truesdall is now charge with four counts of first-degree murder in the attacks in northern Linn County. The others who were killed are identified as 44-year-old Romondus Cooper, 26-year-old Keonna Ryan, both of Cedar Rapids, and 33-year-old Amanda Parker of Vinton.

Investigators say all four people were beaten with a metal pipe, and it appears Truesdall believed the crime might be made into a movie.